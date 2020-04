The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu will this morning flag off the distribution of palliative materials, to cushion the effect of #COVID19 in the FCT, starting with Abaji Area council.

This was disclosed in a tweet via the official Twitter handle of the FCTA, on Friday.

The FCT has the second highest COVID-19 positive cases in the country, with 67 and 23 discharges.