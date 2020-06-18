JUST IN: #COVID19: India Reports Its Biggest Daily Increase, With 12,881 New Cases, 334 New Deaths

India has reported its biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 outbreak, with 12,881 new cases and 334 new deaths.
A Total of 366,946 cases and 12,237 deaths have been confirmed so far.
62,49,668 samples have been tested as at 17th June. 1,65,412 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
With the number of COVID-19 cases crossing 366,000 and a death toll of over 12,200, India has now become the fourth worst-affected nation from the virus and also the biggest epicentre of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Asia.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, held a consultation with chief ministers of all states to discuss ways to control the spread of the virus. He made it clear that the lockdown will not be imposed again and a period of unlocking has begun.
The central government still keeps denying that community transmission is taking place in India.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped to over 8.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 448,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
There are fears globally of a second wave of the virus, as new cases force renewed lockdown measures from China to Germany.