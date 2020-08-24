[JUST IN] #COVID19: Lagos Health Commissioner, Abayomi, Contracts The Virus

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has tested contracted COVID-19.

The Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a press statement on Monday, tittled ‘Press release on the positive COVID-19 Status of Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi”.

“Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus. Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures.

“However, he is doing well with no symptoms. Adhering to the protocol of the homebased strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health.

“Our prayers are with him and his family during his period of isolation,” the statement read.