[JUST IN] #COVID19: NCDC Admits Error, Removes 2 Cases From Bauchi’s Figure

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has admitted an error in Bauchi State number of cases announced yesterday.

The centre tweeted:

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results.”

