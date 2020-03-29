[JUST IN] #COVID19: NCDC Launches WhatsApp Service

As parts of strategic measures to keep Nigerians informed about the dreaded coronavirus in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has launched a WhatsApp service that allows for 2-way conversations.
“We‘ll send real-time messages to all Nigerians who opt into the service, & Nigerians can also engage directly with us,” the NCDC said in a tweet.
97 cases and 1 death have so far been confirmed by the NCDC.
See breakdown below:
Lagos- 59
FCT- 16
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1