[JUST IN] #COVID19: NCDC Launches WhatsApp Service

by on March 29, 2020
 

As parts of strategic measures to keep Nigerians informed about the dreaded coronavirus in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has launched a WhatsApp service that allows for 2-way conversations.

“We‘ll send real-time messages to all Nigerians who opt into the service, & Nigerians can also engage directly with us,” the NCDC said in a tweet.

97 cases and 1 death have so far been confirmed by the NCDC.

See breakdown below:

Lagos- 59
FCT- 16
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1

