[JUST IN] #COVID19: NCDC Launches WhatsApp Service

As parts of strategic measures to keep Nigerians informed about the dreaded coronavirus in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has launched a WhatsApp service that allows for 2-way conversations.

“We‘ll send real-time messages to all Nigerians who opt into the service, & Nigerians can also engage directly with us,” the NCDC said in a tweet.

What you can do with the new Whatsapp service:



1. Get latest updates on #COVID19NIGERIA



2. Get information on how testing is carried out



3. Receive urgent messages from NCDC



Simply add the number: 07087110839 and send "Hi"



Please share widely!#TakeResponsibility — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020

97 cases and 1 death have so far been confirmed by the NCDC.

See breakdown below:

Lagos- 59

FCT- 16

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 1