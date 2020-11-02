[JUST IN] #COVID19: Nigerian Government Approves N5bn Bailout For Aviation Sector

The Federal Government would soon start the disbursement of the N5bn bailout it approved for the operators of the Aviation sector.

This was made known by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, on Monday, at the opening of a three-day public hearing on the six executive bills meant to reorganise the civil aviation agencies in the country.

According to Sirika, the airline operators would get N4bn while other businesses in the Aviation sector would be given N1bn

However, the Senate has said the money would not be enough to keep the airline operators in business.

Details later…