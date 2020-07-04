Just In: #COVID19 Patient Gives Birth In Oyo State

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has today announced the birth of a child at an isolation center for Covid-19 patients in the State.

This is coming as Coronavirus statistics rise in Oyo, with a total number of 1,451 cases currently confirmed.



Governor Makinde, in a tweet on Saturday revealed that both the mother and the new baby are in stable condition.

“We had our first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo. Mother and baby are doing well”, he said.

Cases in Oyo continue to increase, as Makinde added that the Covid-19 confirmation tests for nineteen suspected cases came back positive.

The cases are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1) and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas.

So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1451.

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19 related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is fourteen”, the Governor added.