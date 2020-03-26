[JUST IN] #COVID19: Switzerland Reports 1,216 New Cases, 43 New Deaths

According to data storyteller, Norbert Elekes, Switzerland has reported 1,216 new cases of the coronavirus and 43 new deaths.
“A total of 11,753 cases and 192 deaths,” Elekes tweeted.
