[JUST IN] #COVID19: VP Osinbajo Still Self-Isolating — Attends Aso Villa Chapel Online Live Streaming Service

Nigerian Vice President, Yemi Osinabo, who is still Self-Isolating as a precautionary measure against the dreaded coronavirus, today attended the Aso Villa Chapel online live streaming service as worshipers join from their homes.

This was disclosed by the senior special adviser to the VP on Media and Publicly, Laolu Akande, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @akadeoj.

“As the LORD lives, we shall beat Covid19. Photo: Tolani Alli,” he added.

VP Osinbajo (& aides) before weekend, continues to work under NCDC precautionary measures.

