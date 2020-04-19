[JUST IN]: @davido’s Fiancee Chioma Recovers From Coronavirus

Popular Nigerian music star, Davido has just revealed that his fiancee, Chioma has fully recovered from Coronavirus.

He just shared the good news via his Twitter handle.

“Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..” He tweeted.

Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you .. — Davido (@davido) April 19, 2020