JUST IN: Death Hits Lagos APC Chapter Again, As Chief Ganiyu Badmus Dies At 71

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Lagos State, early Friday, suffered another major, with the death of Alhaji Ganiyu Badmus.

BreakingTimes reports that the veteran politician, aged 71, had been battling with some major health issues which has been managing before the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a Muslim, Alhaji Badmus remains has since been buried.

He was a major progressive in the state and one of the trusted allies of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

He was the Deputy Chariman of the Mandate Group and at a time took over the leadership of the group from Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku.