Just In: Deputy Governor Of Ondo State Joins PDP

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was confirmed by the official Twitter account for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“The Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has just defected to PDP”– The Official Twitter Support Account For The People’s Democratic Party.

JUST IN:



The Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has just defected to PDP. pic.twitter.com/efz5l4JDOG — PDP 2023!! 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@PDP_2023) June 21, 2020

According to Channels Television,, Deputy Ajayi went on to immediately secure a membership card of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his ward.

Ajayi resigned his APC membership on Sunday at his country home in Kiribo, Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming few hours after Mr Ajayi was allegedly prevented by the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami from moving out of the Government House in Akure the state capital, according to the National television.

While addressing party supporters, the deputy governor is said to have revealed his gladness at his return to the PDP.