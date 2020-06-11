JUST IN: Deregistration Of Parties: Again, Court Rules In INEC’s Favour

Justice Anwuli Chikere of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has again okayed the powers of INEC to deregister political parties.

The court in its judgement held that Section 225(a) of the Constitution gives INEC the powers to deregister parties that failed to comply with the provisions of the Constitution.

Some 32 political parties approached the court to set aside the decision of INEC to deregister 74 political parties.

Some of the affected 32 political parties are, Advanced Congress of Democrats, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, All Blending Party, All Grand Alliance Party, Better Nigeria Progressive Party, Democratic People’s Congress, Freedom and Justice Party, and Green Party of Nigeria.

