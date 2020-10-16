JUST IN: “Disbanded SARS Officers Allegedly Going To People’s Houses In Lagos This Night To Pick Them Up!” — @mrmacaronii Raises Alarm

Nigerian popular online comedian, Debo Adebayo, professionally known as Mr. Macaroni says the “disbanded SARS officers are allegedly going to people’s houses especially in Pedro and Surulere axis this night to pick them up.”

He made this know in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @mrmacaronii, on Friday.

The comedian tweeted: “We are getting reports that disbanded SARS officers are allegedly going to people’s houses especially in Pedro and Surulere axis this night to pick them up!! Mr Governor, @jidesanwoolu you said you have Soro Soke!!! Pls step in sir.. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria”

See tweet:

BREAKINGTIMES reported that Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday said: “After meetings with the President, IGP, Lagos CP and the NGF today, I will like to sòrò soke about what we are immediately doing in Lagos to build trust, #EndPoliceBrutality and ensure we don’t have to address these issues again.”

Addressing journalists at a press briefing, the Governor, who had previously decried the attacks on protesters calling for police reforms in Alausa by thugs— said his Government played no part in the deployment of the hoodlums.