[JUST IN]: ‘Dont Be Afraid, Come Dialogue With Govt’ – Buhari Begs Youths

On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari told youths embarking on #EndSARS protests nationwide that it was time for them to leave the streets and approach the negotiating table.

He said it was necessary to remember that demonstrations can not last forever for the protesting youths.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant for Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The President, portrayed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, spoke at the inaugural National Youth Day program.

The President was quoted as saying that what the Federal Government needs to hear now are “concrete and realistic suggestions” from the young people after the demonstrations.

While Buhari recognized the youth’s constitutional right to peaceful protests, he said they needed to stop the protests before the protests would be taken over by “powers and actors” in order to redirect them in ways that the youth did not plan and may not agree with.

“You have, as young people, a nation and a future to create. In this important and patriotic undertaking, my government will always be your faithful partner”, he said.

Buhari reiterated his call for National unity, saying that Nigerian youth are better positioned to drive Nigeria’s indivisibility and collectively overcome any challenges that disrupt the nation.

He added, “We affirm our faith and confidence in the indivisible entity called Nigeria and in its future on this special occasion.”