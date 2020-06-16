JUST IN: Edo Deputy Governor, RT Hon Philip Shuaibu resigns from the APC

Edo Deputy Governor, RT Hon Philip Shuaibu resigns from the APC.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Retired Honourable Phillip Shuaibu has reportedly hung up his boots from ruling party, APC.

This is breaking, alongside mind-boggling news just coming in that Edo State House Speaker Frank Okiye and 14 as yet unnamed Members of the State’s House of Assembly, plus 16 LGA Chairmen and 196 councillors resigned from the APC.

More details soon. Meanwhile the video below shows unidentified staff of one of the newly former APC members rolling up said party’s flag and saying: “bye bye APC”.