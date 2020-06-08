JUST IN: Edo Govt Grants PDP Approval To Use Samuel Ogbemudia Staduim For Its Governorship Primaries

The Edo State Government has granted approval for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Staduim for its Governorship Primaries.

This was contained in a statement endorsed by Chris Osa Nehikhare, Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Edo State.

The statement read in part: “As a law abiding party and in compliance with the extant COVID-19 Regulations in the State, we applied for use of the stadium in line with Regulation 2(2) of the Dangerous Disease (Emergency Prevention) Supplementary Regulation dated 22nd May, 2020 (gazetted vide Gazette No. 20 vol. II )”

The primaries is scheduled to hold on 19th and 20th of June, 2020.