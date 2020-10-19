[JUST IN] #EndSARS: Edo State Govt Declares 24-Hour Curfew

Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration of Edo State has announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew across the state.

According to a statement by the secretary to the state government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie, the curfew is to take effect from 4:00 pm, today, till further notice.

Mr. Ogie said the imposition of the curfew was due to the incidents of vandalism and attacks carried out by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protests.

He said: “This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protests.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state.”

Following the announcement, schools and businesses are to shutdown activities accordingly.

He advised those who cannot move safely to stay put between now and 4:00pm till calmness is restored.