[JUST IN] #Edo2020: My Loyalty To Obaseki Is Sacrosanct — Shaibu

Ahead of the September 19, 2020, governorship election in Edo State, Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Philip Shaibu has called on members of the public to disregard news making the rounds that he is on war path with Governor Godwin Obaseki, even as he accused former All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of conducting their political affairs as a primitive war.

Shaibu in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on media, Benjamin Atu, described the allegation that he is on war path with his Boss over issue of fund as reckless, unguided and efforts to mislead people by those who are afraid of the unity that exist between him and his Boss.

He was quoted to have said: “This Machiavellian system of politics where all forms of wizardry tactics are deployed both through fair and foul means will certainly achieve the opposite result.”

The Deputy Governor cautioned the authors, sponsors and those with unprecedented capacity for lies and blackmailing to thread cautiously and advised them to first engaged their brains before putting their mouth and pen into forward gear.

The statement condemned online publication against the personality of the Deputy Governor by persons described as miscreants and mischievous elements sponsored by hopeless and helpless political jobbers and merchants.

He also described the publication against the Edo Deputy Governor as a malicious and devilish campaign of calumny.

According to the statement, the plot of the enemies of the State is to create disagreement between the Deputy Governor and his Boss Governor Godwin Obaseki, but their efforts are instead achieving the opposite result and the more the blackmailing, the stronger the bond between the Governor and his most dependable deputy.

Comrade Shaibu vowed that his loyalty to Governor Obaseki will remain sacrosanct, saying that both Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu have, through their publication, revealed their wish and their wish will never happen.

The statement read partly: “Politics has a way of letting you know the inner recess of the human mind.

“My loyalty to Governor Obaseki is sacrosanct and not debatable. No amount of blackmail or propaganda can stop me from serving the interest of the Governor and Edo people.

“I am solidly with Governor Obaseki. It is a joint ticket and we will make sure we win the September 19th Governorship election in Edo State.”