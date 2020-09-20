News
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Hash Economy
Lifestyle
10
#EdoDecides2020: PDP’s Situation Room Jubiliates As Obaseki Maintains Lead With Over 76,000 Votes
#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki In Early Lead, Clinches 11 LGAs
[JUST IN] #EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Leads With Over 50,000 Votes
BT Sports: Gareth Bale Rejoins Tottenham From Spanish Giant, Real Madrid
#EdoDecides2020: Group Urges US, UK, EU To Prevail On INEC Not To Compromise Ongoing Poll
#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Leading In 4 LGAs With Over 22,000 Votes, As Results Trickle In
[JUST IN] #EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Takes The Lead With Over 13,000 Votes, After 3 LGAs
#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Accuses Security Agents Of Vote-Buying
#EdoDecides2020: Protect Your Votes, Atiku Tells Edo People
#EdoDecides: More Results From Different Wards
News
#EdoDecides2020: Group Urges US, UK, EU To Prevail On INEC Not To Compromise Ongoing Poll
#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Accuses Security Agents Of Vote-Buying
#EdoDecides2020: Protect Your Votes, Atiku Tells Edo People
Akwa Ibom Govt Says Secondary Schools Will Reopen September 28
#EdoDecides: APC Mounting Pressure On INEC To Change Results — PDP Alleges
VIEW ALL
Politics
#EdoDecides2020: PDP’s Situation Room Jubiliates As Obaseki Maintains Lead With Over 76,000 Votes
#EdoDecides2020: Group Urges US, UK, EU To Prevail On INEC Not To Compromise Ongoing Poll
#EdoDecides: More Results From Different Wards
Edo2020: Obaseki’s Supporter Collapses After Falling From Moving Vehicle
#Edo2020: Voters Elect Governor Amid Movement Restriction, Massive Security [PHOTOS]
VIEW ALL
Business
Naira Gains Against Dollar As CBN Resumes Forex Sales
Akwa Ibom Govt Reopens Livestock Markets, Urges Adherence To #COVID19 Guidelines
Nigerian Banks open 35 million accounts in 5 months
What You Need To Know About Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP)
CBN Revises Timelines for Dispense Errors, Refund Complaints
VIEW ALL
Sports
BT Sports: Gareth Bale Rejoins Tottenham From Spanish Giant, Real Madrid
Redknapp Says Gareth Bale Would Be A Fantastic Signing For Tottenham
BT Sports: Super Eagles Repositioned To 29th In Latest FIFA Rankings
RACISM: Neymar Receives Support From Brazilian Govt
BT Sports: “It Is Impossible To Win League Without A Top Goalkeeper” – Neville Disagrees With Lampard Over Comments On Kepa
VIEW ALL
Entertainment
“Please Rest While I Think Of Ways To Repay Your Loyalty, Support” – Prince Says As He Rejects Gofundme Set Up By Fans After Eviction
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset, Seeks Custody Of Two Year Old Kulture
BT Entertainment: Rihanna Puts Her 8-Bed-Room Mansion For Sale At N14.6bn
#BBNaija2020: Music Producer, Samklef Lambastes Kiddwaya, Erica
“Dont Rush, As There’s Always Time To Have Relationship” – Trikytee Advises Ozo, Nengi
VIEW ALL
Hash Economy
What You Need To Know About Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP)
NIGERIA’s ECONOMY POST COVID19: The Vietnam & ASEAN Model
“Associating Money With Wealth Is Nonsense”
#GovernancePuzzles: Nigerians Weigh In On How To Choose The Beneficiaries Of #COVID19 Relief Funds
#COVID19: How Did The Govt Select The Vulnerable Nigerians Who Received The Alleged N20K Palliative Packages?
VIEW ALL
Lifestyle
Lagos Govt Tags Protest By Members Of LASU As ‘Cheap Blackmail’
“We Will Not Resume Until Government Meets Our Demands” – ASUU
School Resumption: Osun Govt Says Schools Will Reopen By September 21
Tertiary Education: Come September, LASU Students Will Resume In Batches – Prof. Fagbohun
Governor Obaseki’s Education Reform Boosted, As World Bank Approves $75m Support Fund
VIEW ALL
SECTIONS
News
#EdoDecides2020: Group Urges US, UK, EU To Prevail On INEC Not To Compromise Ongoing Poll
#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Accuses Security Agents Of Vote-Buying
#EdoDecides2020: Protect Your Votes, Atiku Tells Edo People
Akwa Ibom Govt Says Secondary Schools Will Reopen September 28
#EdoDecides: APC Mounting Pressure On INEC To Change Results — PDP Alleges
VIEW ALL
Politics
#EdoDecides2020: PDP’s Situation Room Jubiliates As Obaseki Maintains Lead With Over 76,000 Votes
#EdoDecides2020: Group Urges US, UK, EU To Prevail On INEC Not To Compromise Ongoing Poll
#EdoDecides: More Results From Different Wards
Edo2020: Obaseki’s Supporter Collapses After Falling From Moving Vehicle
#Edo2020: Voters Elect Governor Amid Movement Restriction, Massive Security [PHOTOS]
VIEW ALL
Business
Naira Gains Against Dollar As CBN Resumes Forex Sales
Akwa Ibom Govt Reopens Livestock Markets, Urges Adherence To #COVID19 Guidelines
Nigerian Banks open 35 million accounts in 5 months
What You Need To Know About Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP)
CBN Revises Timelines for Dispense Errors, Refund Complaints
VIEW ALL
Sports
BT Sports: Gareth Bale Rejoins Tottenham From Spanish Giant, Real Madrid
Redknapp Says Gareth Bale Would Be A Fantastic Signing For Tottenham
BT Sports: Super Eagles Repositioned To 29th In Latest FIFA Rankings
RACISM: Neymar Receives Support From Brazilian Govt
BT Sports: “It Is Impossible To Win League Without A Top Goalkeeper” – Neville Disagrees With Lampard Over Comments On Kepa
VIEW ALL
Entertainment
“Please Rest While I Think Of Ways To Repay Your Loyalty, Support” – Prince Says As He Rejects Gofundme Set Up By Fans After Eviction
Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset, Seeks Custody Of Two Year Old Kulture
BT Entertainment: Rihanna Puts Her 8-Bed-Room Mansion For Sale At N14.6bn
#BBNaija2020: Music Producer, Samklef Lambastes Kiddwaya, Erica
“Dont Rush, As There’s Always Time To Have Relationship” – Trikytee Advises Ozo, Nengi
VIEW ALL
Hash Economy
What You Need To Know About Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP)
NIGERIA’s ECONOMY POST COVID19: The Vietnam & ASEAN Model
“Associating Money With Wealth Is Nonsense”
#GovernancePuzzles: Nigerians Weigh In On How To Choose The Beneficiaries Of #COVID19 Relief Funds
#COVID19: How Did The Govt Select The Vulnerable Nigerians Who Received The Alleged N20K Palliative Packages?
VIEW ALL
Lifestyle
Lagos Govt Tags Protest By Members Of LASU As ‘Cheap Blackmail’
“We Will Not Resume Until Government Meets Our Demands” – ASUU
School Resumption: Osun Govt Says Schools Will Reopen By September 21
Tertiary Education: Come September, LASU Students Will Resume In Batches – Prof. Fagbohun
Governor Obaseki’s Education Reform Boosted, As World Bank Approves $75m Support Fund
VIEW ALL
REGISTER
@
LOGIN
previous
BT Sports: Gareth Bale Rejoins Tottenham From Spanish Giant, Real Madrid
random
next
#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki In Early Lead, Clinches 11 LGAs
0 likes
0 comments
[JUST IN] #EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Leads With Over 50,000 Votes
by
Seun Adeuyi
on
September 20, 2020
Share this:
Twitter
Facebook
WhatsApp
READ
Obaseki Vs Ize-Iyamu: Governor Wike’s Life Is In Danger — Rivers State Govt
0 likes
Breaking News
Obaseki
Seun Adeuyi
More Goodness
Obaseki
#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Leading In 4 LGAs With Over 22,000 Votes, As Results Trickle In
[JUST IN] #EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Takes The Lead With Over 13,000 Votes, After 3 LGAs
#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Accuses Security Agents Of Vote-Buying
Edo2020: Obaseki’s Supporter Collapses After Falling From Moving Vehicle
[JUST IN] #Edo2020: Deliberate Manipulation Ongoing In Obaseki’s Stronghold — Gov’s Aide Says
Obaseki Vs Ize-Iyamu: Governor Wike’s Life Is In Danger — Rivers State Govt
Be the first to comment!
Leave a reply »
Leave a Response
Cancel reply
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Covid-19 Update
How To Stop Coronavirus
https://youtu.be/87aE-GpSk4E
The Watch
BT Sports Extra
https://youtu.be/FkSqXA-zg1Q
Viral Videos
Latest Headlines
#EdoDecides2020: PDP’s Situation Room Jubiliates As Obaseki Maintains Lead With Over 76,000 Votes
#EdoDecides2020: Obaseki In Early Lead, Clinches 11 LGAs
[JUST IN] #EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Leads With Over 50,000 Votes
BT Sports: Gareth Bale Rejoins Tottenham From Spanish Giant, Real Madrid
Buhari Govt Directs All Account Holders In Financial Institutions To Re-Register Or Face Penalties Despite BVN
#Edo2020: Buhari Warns Candidates, Parties, Security Agents Not To Misbehave
President Buhari Signs Police Bill 2020 Into Law
Lai Mohammed Says Buhari’s Assumption Of Office In 2015 Prevented Nigeria From Becoming Failed State
#Ondo2020: Demonstrate Good Leadership By Ensuring Credible Poll, Secondus Tells Buhari
Group To Buhari: You Didn’t Promise To Increase The Economic Burden Faced By Nigerians While Campaigning
“We Are Proud Of Our Achievements, We Should Blow Our Own Trumpets” — Buhari To Ministers, Other Top Officials
Fuel/Electricity Price Hike: PDP Tells Buhari To Correct Anomalies, Says Nigerians Cannot Survive The Implementation
Nigerian Naira Exchange Rate
@PDPNigeria
Abuja
All Progressives Congress
All Progressives Congress (APC)
APC
Ayodele Fayose
Biafra
Boko Haram
BreakingTimes
Buhari
Bukola Saraki
CBN
Central Bank of Nigeria
coronavirus
covid-19
covid19
Donald Trump
Edo
Edo State
EFCC
FG
Fulani Herdsmen
Goodluck Jonathan
Imo State
INEC
Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
Kaduna
Kogi State
Lagos
Lagos State
Muhammadu Buhari
Nation
National Assembly
NFF
Nigeria
Nigerian Army
Nigeria Police Force
Nnamdi Kanu
Obaseki
PDP
Peoples Democratic Party
Police
President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari
Rivers State
Senate
South Africa
Super Eagles
Supreme Court
Thebreakingtimes.com
Abuja
Africa
Arts
Breaking News
BT Business
BT Editorial
BT Entertainment
BT Lifestyle
BT Opinion
BT Tech World
Business
Business News
Covid-19 Update
Crime
Editorial
Education
Education
Elections
Events
Faith
Faith
Fashion & Style
Flavorful
Game of Thrones
Hash Economy
Health
Inspirational
International
Issues
Local
Movies
Music
Nation
Nation
News
News Releases
Nigeria
Non-Review
Political
Politics
Press
Reference
Sports
Techsavvy
The Abuja Report
The Best Category!
Uncat
World
World
Copyright © 2020 Breaking Times, All Rights Reserved.
Fonts by
Google Fonts
. Icons by
Fontello
. Full Credits
here »