Just In: Ekiti Govt Selects 13-Man Committee For Late Ayo Fasanmi’s Burial

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has set up a 13-man committee to coordinate the burial ceremony of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, who died on July 30, aged 94 years.

In a brief statement signed by Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor on Sunday, Fayemi said the committee is to work with the family of the late elder statesman and the government of Osun State to ensure a befitting burial for the deceased, who will be buried in Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

Members of the Committee are:

Mr. Biodun Oyebanji – Chairman

Senator Bunmi Adetunmbi – Member

Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju – Member

Hon Tope Ogunleye – Member

Chief Folorunsho Olabode – Member

Barr. Paul Omotosho – Member

Hon Femi Ajayi – Member

Mr. Ayoola Owolabi – Member

Aare Muyiwa Olumilua – Member

Chief (Mrs) Moji Fafure – Member

Brig-Gen. Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) – Member

Chief Alaba Abejide – Member

Mr. Taju Adejumo – Secretary

Prominent elder statesman and leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, Senator Ayo Fasanmi died in the early hours of Thursday aged 94.