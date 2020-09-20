JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris Dies At 84

The 18th Emir of Zazzau who also happens to be the Chairman of the Zazzau Emirate Council, Shehu Idris is dead.

The deceased Emir, aged 84 was at the helm of leadership in 1975 at the age of 36.

His death was confirmed by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, who stated that he passed on at the 44 Military Hospital in Kaduna.

The Governor grieved over the Monarch’s demise by tweeting, it is truly sad as I confirm the demise of the father of our state, His Highness, Emir of Zazzau, Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris CFR.

Meanwhile, confirming his death also was the Personal Assistant on New media, Bashir Ahmad to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He tweeted that the President of the Federation has been updated on the unfortunate death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Idris who at 84, died today.

He added that the Emir of Zazzau has been ruling for 40 years, while praying for Allah to forgive his soul and grant him eternal rest.