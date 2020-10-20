[JUST IN] #EndSARS: “Address Nigerians” — Senate To President @MBuhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to address the nation immediately on the current nationwide #EndSARS protests by youths against police brutality and bad governance.

The Senate, who urged the President to speak up also directed the police to offer protection to the protesters to prevent ‘thugs’ from hijacking their genuine action.

The Senate decision was sequel to a point of order by Senator Biodun Olujimi, titled, “#EndSARS: The need for a comprehensive reform”

The lawmakers urged the protesters to stop their agitation on the streets while the government address their demands.

Buhari was also urged to immediately set up a judicial panel of enquiry made up of eminent Nigerians that would be respected by the youths to identify the notorious SARS operatives and ensure their arrest and prosecution.