[JUST IN] #EndSARS: FG Releases @Mochivious Modupe Odele’s Passport

The passport and travel documents of EndSARS advocate, Modupe (Moe) Odele has been released by the federal government.

Recall that, on November 1, Immigration officials blocked the activist from boarding an international flight.

Two days later, she went to retrieve her passport but was told she is under investigation.

But, on Monday, the legal practitioner announced that her official document has been returned.

She tweeted: “Passport now picked up. No issues. I’m told I can travel at any time. Thank you so much, everyone, for the help and concern.”

Passport now picked up. No issues. I’m told I can travel at any time. Thank you so much everyone for the help and concern 🙏🏽 — Moe (@Mochievous) November 9, 2020

Lawyer, Feyikemi Abudu, among others rose to prominence during the agitation for an end to police brutality, by offering free legal representation to citizens arrested and detained during the demonstrations.

Authorities move against Odele may be unconnected to her involvement in coordination and supply of emergency services on health and security, facilities, equipment, protest materials, among several needs.