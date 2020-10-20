0 comments

[JUST IN] #EndSARS: Lagos State Government Imposes 24-Hour Curfew Till Further Notice

by on October 20, 2020
 

The Lagos State Government has announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew across the state with effect from 4:00 pm, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, till further notice.

The curfew was announced in a chain of tweet posts through Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s official Twitter handle.

The tweet reads:

“Dear Lagosians, I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020.

“Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”

