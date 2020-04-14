[JUST IN]: EU Donates €50 Million To Nigeria as Contribution in the Fight Against Covid19

The Personal Assistant on New Media to Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmed took to his official handle to announce that the European Union has donated the sum of €50 Million to Nigeria as their contribution in the fight against Covid19.

Ahmed stated that this was announced by the the EU delegation Ambassador Ketil karlsen in a meeting with the Nigerian Ruler in Abuja today. Bashir tweeted:

“JUST IN: The European Union (EU) has donated a grant of €50 million to the Federal Government, their contribution to Nigeria’s fight against #COVID19, the Head of EU delegation, Amb. Ketil Karlsen announces the donation at a meeting with President @MBuhari today in Abuja.”

JUST IN: The European Union (EU) has donated a grant of €50 million to the Federal Government, their contribution to Nigeria’s fight against #COVID19, the Head of EU delegation, Amb. Ketil Karlsen announces the donation at a meeting with President @MBuhari today in Abuja. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 14, 2020