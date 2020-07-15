JUST IN: Ex-NIMASA ED, Agaba Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Laundering N1.5bn

A former Executive Director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, has been sentenced to seven years in prison by the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for laundering the sum of N1.5 billion.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Ibrahim Buna, today, after convicting the former NIMASA ED.

It would be recalled that in 2015, the EFCC had alleged that the convict while serving as the ED in charge of Maritime, Safety and Shipping, fraudulently conspired with the then-Director General, Patrick Akpobolokemi, to obtain the huge sum by false pretence from the Federal Government after which it was fraudulently converted.

