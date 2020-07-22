Just In: Fayemi Tests Positive To #COVID19

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday revealed that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus, after taking his 3rd Covid19 test.

In a brief social media statement, he said:

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”

