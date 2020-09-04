JUST IN: FG Obtains COVID-19 Vaccine From Russia

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire has collected samples of the COVID-19 vaccine from Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin.
The development was contained in a statement delivered during a visit to Abuja, by the Ministry’s Director of Information, Media, Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi.
Recall that prior to the announcement of development of the vaccine by Russia, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it will access the level of potency and effectiveness of the virus before taking further actions.
Health Minister, Ehanire said the vaccine would be sent to other health agencies such as, the Nigerian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) amongst others for further examination.
Oyetomi explained as contained in the statement that the Emissary to Russia upon delivery, said details that will guide the Nigerian research team on how to carry out further studies, as well as application of the vaccine were also provided.
He quoted the Minister of Health by saying, “Nigeria has for sometime now being liaising with research institutions from different countries on possible solution to the pandemic”.
“As Russia announced immediately the availability of the vaccine, the Embassy of the country’s Federation stationed in Nigeria was contacted.
“An agreement was quickly reached, one that will forward the vaccine to different health bodies for further review to take place.