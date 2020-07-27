Just In: FG Orders Re-opening Of Schools On August 4, For Exit Classes

The Federal Government has ordered the re-opening schools for secondary school students in exit classes on August 4, 2020 so as to allow them sit for the West African Examination Council, WAEC.

The Director Press and Public Relations, Ben Goong of the Ministry of Education disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According get to him, the resumption will allow students have two weeks within which they can prepare for the WAEC due to start on August 17, 2020.

He said, “These are the unanimous decisions reached today at the virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Honourable Commissioners of Education for the 36 States, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, the proprietors of private schools and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

“It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break from August 4, 2020, to enable them prepare for the examinination scheduled to commence from August 17, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable the fast track the preparation for safe reopening as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely NECO, NABTEC, and NAIBS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.