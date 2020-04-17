JUST IN| Fire Guts INEC Headquarters In Abuja

A section of the headquarters of The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Abuja has been destroyed by fire.

According to an eye witness, the fire which started around 11 am affected the Department of Electoral and Party Monitoring (EPM)

It was revealed that the fire broke out as a result of electrical faults in the gutted section of the building.

The fire has been put out by Fire service officials and not much properties were lost as it was just a minimal incident.

More details soon…