By Onwuka Gerald

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu launches Hyundai Kona, the first ever Nigerian electric Car in Lagos Today.

Sanwo Olu said “the innovation is essential to Lagos State and the Country at large”.

The Invention is an initiative of Stallen Motors and Assembled by Von in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Governor states that this invention would aid better transformation in transportation.

Details Later…