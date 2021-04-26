JUST IN | Five Policemen Shot Dead as Unknown Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station

Unknown gunmen have again attacked a police station at Okigwe South Local Government Area of Imo State.

Five police officers were killed in the attack and the police station was set ablaze.

The relative peace enjoyed in the South East of Nigeria has been in last months been disturbed by acts of violence against policemen and installations.

Some police officers have been killed and police facilities destroyed by gunmen who cart away rifles in similar attacks around the South-east and South-south regions, giving the impression that the attacks may have been coordinated.