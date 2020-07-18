JUST IN: Former Edo Speaker, Garuba, Is dead

Rt.Hon. Zakawanu Garuba, former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, is dead, a family source disclosed.

According to the source, who pleaded anonymity, the two-time member of Edo Assembly died of an undisclosed ailment at an Abuja hospital on Saturday morning.

Born on 23 August 1965, in Akpekpe community, Auchi, in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, Garuba studied Law at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State and was called to Bar in 1990.

He was elected into the Edo State House of Assembly in 2003, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

While in the House, he served as chairman of the House committee on judiciary, human rights, and legal matters. He became Speaker in 2007.

After bowing out from legislative duty, he was appointed into the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission to serve as the Executive Commissioner, Finance and Administration.