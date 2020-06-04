JUST IN: Former Ondo Governor, Bamidele Olumilua Is Dead

The former governor of old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua is dead.

The elder statesman was 80-years-old.

It was gathered that the second civilian governor of the State passed on in the early hours of Thursday in his country home, in Ikere-Ekiti.

A close member of the family in Ekiti State where the deceased former governor hailed from confirmed his death.

Also, his eldest son, Muyiwa Olumilua who is currently the Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation confirmed the death of his father.

The late Olomilua was the Governor of old Ondo State, Nigeria from January 1992 to November 1993 during the Nigerian Third Republic.

He was elected under the platform of the Social Democratic Party until General Sani Abacha took over and restored a military regime.