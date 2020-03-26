JUST IN: France Evacuates 260 Citizens From Nigeria Through Lagos Airport

According to NewsWireNGR, about 260 French nationals were this Thursday airlifted from Nigeria through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos despite the restrictions on international flights in the country.

NewsWireNGR quoted an official at the airport as confirming this to Africa Independent Television (AIT).

It was disclosed that France had gotten approval from the Nigerian Government to evacuate her citizens and return them to Paris following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The official disclosed that Air France was the airline that came to airlift the passengers and the aircraft came through Benin Republic stressing that the aircraft came only for evacuation.

Speaking further, the source disclosed that the permission granted the airline and France is part of the emergency or essential services that formed part of those to be exempted in the flight restrictions.

The evacuation of French Nationals is expected to continue on the 3rd and 9th of April 2020.