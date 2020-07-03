JUST IN: France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Resigns

Edouard Philippe, French Prime Minister, on Friday morning, resigned along with the government.

The presidential palace, who announced this on Friday, added that a new PM will be named “within hours”.

According to the Elysée Palace, Philippe presented his resignation and that of his government, which was accepted by the president.

In the short statement, no reason was given, but a cabinet shuffle had been widely expected after President Emmanuel Macron vowed to chart a new course for the last two years of his term.

The presidency said the government will continue to handle “day-to-day matters” until a new government is named.

Philippe’s successor has not yet been named, but the Elysée said “a new PM will be announced in the coming hours”.

Philippe’s popularity among the French public had been rising in recent weeks in contrast to that of Macron.

A recent poll suggested 57 percent of the French wanted Philippe to stay on as PM.