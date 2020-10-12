JUST IN: #FreeOjahBee Has Been Transferred To Panti, Five Others Released- Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that he has been able to secure the release of five persons earlier arrested by members of the Nigerian Police Force during the ongoing EndSars protest in Lagos State, leaving behind Demola Ojabodu.

He explained that he was able to secure his release because as at the time he initiated the process for all six persons, Ojabodu was already transferred to Panti.

FreeOjahBee is currently trending on twitter because Demola Ojabodu who tweets with the above handle was arrested at surulere axis of Lagos State alongside five others while protesting in the area.

Just this evening the Speaker had promised to help secure the release of the Six arrested persons.

About an hour later he tweeted that he was able to secure the release of five others except Ojabodu.

The 6th detained person ADEMOLA OJABODU was transferred to Panti police station and all will be done to effect his release too, he tweeted.

We have been able to secure the release of

1. Okara Nkem

2 Ayodeji Ayeni

3 Nduka Treasure

4 Adeola Adebayo

5 Adetifa Olanrewaju Samuel



The 6th detained person ADEMOLA OJABODU was transferred to Panti police station and all will be done to effect his release too. — Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) October 12, 2020