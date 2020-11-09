JUST IN: Fuel Scarcity Imminent, As PENGASSAN Begins Indefinite Nationwide Strike Over IPPIS

Fuel scarcity is imminent in Nigeria, as the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), has ordered all branch chairmen to withdraw their services nationwide.

This is coming after the expiration of the 7-Day Ultimatum given to federal government over the manner their members were included in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Management System (IPPIS).

The union, in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Lumumba Ighotemu,, said all zonal offices are to monitor compliance.

See full statement below:

Just In: Fuel scarcity looms as PENGASSAN begins indefinite nationwide strike over IPPIS @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @NNPCgroup @HETimipreSylva @MKKyari @SenChrisNgige @NLCHeadquarters @pengassanhq https://t.co/J4kaYmvizL