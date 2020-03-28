JUST IN: Garba Shehu says he tested negative for coronavirus

The Senior Special adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has said that he tested negative to corona virus.

Shehu took to his Twitter account to debunk any rumours about him and the Nigerian Ruler, stating that it is only fair for him to ease the minds of his family and friends with whom he made recent contact with.

He therefore advised to continue the isolation and work from home for our safety.

“My test proved negative for the virus, Alhamdulilah” shehu said.

Notwithstanding, I advise everyone that we continue the isolation and work from home.