JUST IN: Again, Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos

Reports reaching BREAKINGTIMES indicate that a gas explosion has occurred in Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos State.

According to eye witnesses, the incident occurred at about 5.45am.

It was gathered that the incident has resulted into panic as residents scamper for safety.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, says it has activated emergency response.

Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA spokesman in a statement said investigation revealed that a gas station exploded burning buildings around it.

He said four persons died while several others were injured.

Okunbor said, “On arrival at the scene of incident it was observed that there was a gas explosion at the aforementioned location. Further investigation at the scene revealed that the a gas station belonging to Best Roof Cooking Gas exploded by burning buildings around. The cause of the explosion could not be ascertained at the moment.

“Unfortunately, Four mortalities were recorded and several others injured. A combined effort of the Agency’s Tiger team, Dolphin team, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, NPF, NUPENG, and LNSC are on ground to curtail the spread of the fire to other buildings.”

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that on September 24, a gas explosion rocked the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos, injuring 16 persons and properties destroyed.