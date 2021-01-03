JUST IN: Gov Akeredolu’s Chief Of Protocol, Ogunbodede Killed In Ghastly Motor Accident

By Seun Adeuyi

Tosin Ogunbodede, the Chief of Protocol (CoP) to Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has lost his life in a ghastly road accident.

Ogunbodede, a close aide of the governor was said to have died in

The accident, which occurred on Saturday night along Ilesha highway, also claimed the life of his driver.

The duo were said to be rushed to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa where they were confirmed dead.

Another occupant of the car is said to be in a critical condition.

Ogunbodede was lawyer and former staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

He was appointed as CoP by Governor Akeredolu on assumption of office in 2017.

It would be recalled that two weeks ago, the governor had lost Prof. Bayonile Ademodi, his Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, who died at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife as a result of complications from a surgical operation.