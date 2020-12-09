JUST IN: Gunmen Abduct Taraba House of Assembly Member, Bashir Mohammed

By Seun Adeuyi

A member representing Nguroje Constituency in the Taraba House of Assembly, Barr. Bashir Mohammed was on Wednesday kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

According to DailyPost, the lawmaker was abducted from his residence at about 1am.

Mohammed was the Chairman of the House Committee on Information.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to unleash the military against kidnappers and bandits.

Speaking during his meeting with the 36 state governors yesterday in Abuja, Buhari had said he would ensure the military eliminates kidnappers and bandits across the country.

His words, “We are thinking very hard on the issue of kidnapping. We will make it possible for the military to get to the bandits and kidnappers and eliminate them.”

The police is yet to confirm the abduction of the politician as at the time of filing this report.