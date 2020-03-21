JUST IN: Health Minister Says 10 New Cases Of Coronavirus Have Been Confirmed In Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed ten new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria; 3 new cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 7 new cases in Lagos State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to twenty-two.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire disclosed this on Saturday in a press statement.

According to Dr. Ehanire “All 10 (ten) new cases are Nigerian nationals; 9 (nine) of them have travel history to the Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom. They returned to the country in the past 1 (one) week; the 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

“The 3 (three) cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while the 7 (seven) new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. All 10 (ten) new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.”

The Minister said the Federal Government remains committed to working with states to provide optimal care for all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Dr. Ehanire said the Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will maintain a real-time update on new cases through the website: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng.

“We will continue to provide updates as and when they become available. The Federal Ministry of Health reiterates its commitment to ensure the control of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria,” he added.