JUST IN: “I Have Strong Symptoms” — Suspected Coronavirus Patient Cries Out In Ogun State

Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, has taken to his Twitter handle, @fisayosoyombo, to make public the case of a suspected coronavirus patient in Ogun State, who sent him a direct message to assist in reaching relevant authorities.

The suspected patient wrote:

“Hello, my name is M……. C… I have strong symptoms for covid-19 and the Ogun State government promised to send NCDC team since 3 days ago after I was rejected in a hospital but I haven’t seen anyone.

“The situation has worsened, I now have shortness of breath, diarrhea, fatigue & headache.

“If no one comes to test me, I will have no choice than to go seek medical attention myself which may endanger the general public. Please help me reach out.”

BreakingTimes reports that the virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

It is spreading rapidly in many countries and the death toll is still climbing.

According to updated statistics, there are now more than 2.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries as the disease continues to spread. At least 178,000 people have died.

In Nigeria, as at 11:25pm, 22nd April, 2020, there have been 873 confirmed cases, with 28 deaths and 197 people recovering from the virus.