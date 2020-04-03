JUST IN: I Tested Negative To #COVID19 — Gov Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has revealed that he tested negative to the dreaded coronavirus.

In a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, on Friday, the governor said as a responsible leader that he is, it was important he got tested.

He tweeted:

“As a responsible leader, it was important that I get tested for #COVID19 to ensure nothing distracts me from my role of leading Lagos during this period. I am happy to announce that my result has returned NEGATIVE. My family and aides are negative as well.”

As a responsible leader, it was important that I get tested for #COVID19 to ensure nothing distracts me from my role of leading Lagos during this period. I am happy to announce that my result has returned NEGATIVE. My family and aides are negative as well. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ae3XJvkDyd — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 3, 2020

The governor added:

“While we celebrate the small mercies, reports of youths gathering for social and sporting activities as well as those gathering for religious purposes are unfortunate. This kind of insensitivity could be the weak link in our collective effort to break the chain of transmission.

“Anyone could be a carrier of #COVID19 without showing symptoms immediately and looking at global transmission,one weak link can lead to community vulnerability. Please help the government, @NCDCgov and @LSMOH by playing your role which is to #StayHomeSaveLives.”

Anyone could be a carrier of #COVID19 without showing symptoms immediately and looking at global transmission,one weak link can lead to community vulnerability. Please help the government, @NCDCgov and @LSMOH by playing your role which is to #StayHomeSaveLives — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 3, 2020

The state has so far recorded the highest number of cases, with 98, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).