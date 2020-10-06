Just In: IGP To Hold Discussion With Naira Marley On #SARS, Live On Instagram

The Nigerian Police Force says a discussion on the unprofessional conduct of it’s Special Armed Robbery Squad(SARS) will hold Tuesday, featuring highly acclaimed musician, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, known professionally as Naira Marley.

This development has led to the cancellation of a protest earlier organized in protest of deepening complaints and unrest, in response to cases of harassment, molestation and robbery by the notorious SARS.

“We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest”, the popular musician tweeted a few minutes ago.

We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now. As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan https://t.co/RNBXZ0IOfw — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 6, 2020

The Police Force tweeted:



The Inspector General of Police wishes to inform Nigerian youths that their voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conducts by some SARS operatives have been heared very loudly and clearly.

The Force is irrevocably committed to changing these narratives and undertaking far-reaching reforms to reposition SARS and other Tactical Squads for better service delivery.

The Orders and restrictions on the operations of SARS and others already issued by the IGP are just the initial steps out of the many reforms planned for the Tactical Squads.

The Leadership of the NPF will work with the Ministry of Youth and other stakeholders, including Youth leaders, youth entrepreneurs, CSOs and others in formulating and implementing consensual reforms.

Today, Tuesday 6th October, 2020, by 11am, the Force PRO- DCP Frank Mba will be having a live instagram chat with Naira Marley to answer questions and discuss the concerns of young Nigerians on the issues of SARS operations and other burning issues. Please stay tuned.

Following the outcry and #EndSARS campaign on social media against harassment of youths by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) Naira Marley had announced that he would be leading a protest today.

Marley had earlier declined participation in any protest over fear of going to prison.

But the musician announced on his Twitter handle that the protest would hold on Tuesday in Lagos by 9am.

“So 9am tomorrow we move

2nd toll gate

Peaceful protest

No vandalism, no fights and no stealing,” he tweeted

SARS has come under criticism in recent times for harassment, indiscriminate arrests and killings.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has banned the squad and other tactical squads from routine patrols, including stop-and-search exercises.