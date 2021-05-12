JUST IN: Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Sacks 20 Commissioners, Dissolves Cabinet

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, has sacked 20 out of his 28 commissioners.

The commissioners not affected by the announcement were of the ministries of Health, Youth and Sports, Tourism, Information and Strategy, Woman Affairs, Works, Finance and Technology.

Governor Uzodinma had two weeks ago alleged that some of his appointees were moles sabotaging his administration.

This development comes just one month after the governor reshuffled his cabinet and appointed new Commissioners for Finance and Health.

The news came as a surprise to the affected appointees, as there was no sign that the announcement would be made.

It was learnt that the affected commissioners were in their offices on Wednesday afternoon when the news broke.

Confirming the development, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Nwachuku Oguwike, said that the governor wished the affected appointee well in their future endeavours.

Oguwike said, “The news is correct. 20 commissioners were affected while eight were not affected. The reason is to infuse new blood and add more value to the governance system of the state.”