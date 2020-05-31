JUST IN: India Reports Its Biggest Daily Increase Since #COVID19 Outbreak, With 8,380 New Cases And 193 New Deaths — A Total Of 182,143 Cases And 5,164 Deaths
The confirmed cases of the new coronavirus jumped by 8,380 in the last 24 hours in the biggest single-day spike even as India plans to lift the lockdown in a staggered manner.
That takes the total count to 182,143 in Asia’s third-largest economy, according to the Health Ministry’s update as of 8 a.m. on May 31. This includes 5,164 deaths and 86,984 patients who have recovered.
Over the last 24 hours, India has seen 193 deaths and 4,614 recoveries. The total number of active cases now stands at 89,995.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 37,37,027 samples have been tested, of which 1,25,428 were in the last 24 hours.
More people have died in India than anywhere else in Asia, excluding Iran, despite enforcing the largest lockdown in the world. The lockdown will start lifting in phases from June 8 when malls, restaurants and religious places will allowed to be opened.
States and union territories will still have a say in curbing certain activities if they feel necessary. West Bengal has already announced some relaxations. Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, however, have extended the stay-at-homes restrictions with some relaxations.
Global Update
Globally, cases crossed 6 million, with more than 369,000 deaths.
Brazil reported a 3.4% rise in new deaths on Saturday, to 28,834. It surpassed France and now has the fourth-most fatalities worldwide. The Latin American nation’s toll trails the U.S., U.K. and Italy. France has 28,774 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins data. New cases increased 7.2% to 498,440, trailing only the U.S.
The U.S. will quit the World Health Organization after President Donald Trump faulted its actions with China and the virus.
Cases in the U.S. increased 1.7% from the same time Friday, to 1.76 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The national increase exceeded the average daily increase of 1.3% for the past week and was the biggest percentage rise since May 22. Deaths climbed 1.2% to 103,389.