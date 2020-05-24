JUST IN: India Reports Its Biggest Daily Increase Since The #COVID19 Outbreak, With 6,767 New Cases And 147 New Deaths
India saw the biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours at 6,767, with the total number of cases now crossing the 1,25,000-mark.
The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has gone up to 3,867 with 147 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with over 44,000 cases followed by Tamil Nadu (15,512), Gujarat (13,268) and Delhi (12,910).
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,15,364 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The global coronavirus tally, according to AFP, has crossed 5.25 million mark. More than 338,172 people have died due to the COVID-19 infection.
Europe is the worst-affected continent, with 2,003,510 cases and 173,186 deaths, while the United States is the worst-hit country, with 1,604,879 cases and 96,125 deaths.
On the 23rd of May 2020, 265 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
The 265 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos(133), Oyo(34), Edo(28), Ogun(23), FCT(22), Plateau(6), Kaduna (5), Borno(3), Niger(3), Kwara(2), Bauchi(2), Anambra(2), Enugu(2).
Till date, 7526 cases have been confirmed, 2174 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).